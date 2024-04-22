Schnucks Shoppers Can Now Buy Alcohol Chainwide

Schnuck Markets Inc. is now offering customers of its Schnucks Fresh banner in Jasper, Ind., the option to purchase beer and wine along with all of their other grocery needs. With this addition, the store, located at 2605 North Newton Street, joins all other 114 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest offering alcohol sales.

“We’re excited for our customers to explore our new selection of beer and wine that includes everything from national favorites to local staples,” said Schnucks Fresh Store Manager Austin Montgomery. “Our shoppers will now be able to save both time and trips by getting all their grocery needs in a one-stop shop at Schnucks Fresh.”

Schnucks Fresh began serving Jasper-area customers in 2021. The Schnucks Fresh banner features a smaller-format design that focuses on the retailer’s fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood and bakery. The 18,000-square-foot Jasper location allows customers to quickly and easily navigate the store. Schnucks also operates a Fresh banner store in Oak Grove Village, Mo.

The Schnucks Fresh in Jasper is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Beer and wine are available all day Monday through Saturday and after noon on Sundays.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.

