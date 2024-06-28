Finding the Recipe for GenAI Success in Grocery E-Commerce

In the not-so-distant future, your shoppers may be able to enter in searches like the one above, for planning a barbecue — with GenAI powering recipe ideas and food suggestions.

Imagine customers sending their entire shopping lists to your website or app — then seeing a screen where they can buy everything at once, with options they’ll most like highlighted for them. Imagine perpetually knowing the perfect inventory balance: skirting both surplus and stock-outs. And imagine easily delivering hyper-personalized marketing: enticing individual shoppers with the right items and offers at just the right time.

You’re probably not doing all this now — but thanks to generative AI (GenAI), it may be the wave of the future. Do you want to ride that wave?

It’s a question many grocery executives have been considering since GenAI exploded onto the scene last year. The technology is teeming with potential for grocery retailers: transforming everything from ecommerce search to inventory management to marketing communications and more. Some emerging applications will be winners; others may be duds.

