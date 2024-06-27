Food Retailers Get Real About Investments, Outlook

Those in the food retailing businesses have had their proverbial noses to the grindstone chasing market share and margins in an often challenging marketplace, but many recently took a beat to assess the industry at large. Their insights are shared in the new report, "The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2024," released by FMI - The Food Industry Association.

It’s a milestone year for the report, as it is the 75th edition. This year’s survey underscores both the resilience and innovation of the industry, as grocers and suppliers are striving to modernize the grocery shopping experience while contending with such headwinds as inflation and asset protection.