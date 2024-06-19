TWIG Video: Bringing Health & Well-Being to the Grocery Aisle

Krystal Register joins this episode of the Top Women In Grocery Podcast for a discussion about retail dietitians being at the forefront of the grocery industry, as well as the power of food as medicine. As VP of health and well-being at FMI - the Food Industry Association, she helps food retailers tackle issues around food, hunger, health and nutrition.

Prior to joining FMI in 2020, Krystal was a registered dietitian with Wegmans Food Markets, and she says the grocery industry has been the perfect place for her to make a difference by providing food solutions that are focused on promoting health and preventing disease.

Krystal goes on to discuss FMI’s participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, and how the association’s members have stepped up with activities to help empower their communities.