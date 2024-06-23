A Greener Supply Chain Is Within Reach
Likewise, RELEX Solutions offers optimized inventory management, facilitated by intelligent systems that can significantly reduce waste and improve goods flow. According to Svante Göthe, the Helsinki, Finland-based company’s head of sustainability, making informed assortment decisions and educating consumers about the environmental impacts of their food choices are also crucial.
Further, grocers should set high sustainability standards for their partners, Göthe says, adding that collaborating with suppliers to source sustainable ingredients and develop eco-friendly packaging is essential. “With transportation partners, optimizing delivery routes, promoting the use of sustainable transportation modes and consolidating shipments can greatly enhance supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impacts,” she notes.
BSI’s Coole also believes that grocery organizations can help food, beverage and retail supply chains be more sustainable by developing a replicable best practice model through standardization and collaboration. “Another area grocery organizations can play a role in is around climate change adaptation and horizon scanning — using risk intelligence tools, organizations can make better decisions about their supply chains,” he observes.
Finally, Julia Inés Ocampo Duque, VP of cocoa sourcing and sustainability at Bogota, Colombia-based Luker Chocolate, encourages retailers to look for ways to directly affect sustainability beyond certifications by fostering closer relationships with suppliers, engaging in dialog about shared sustainability goals and initiating collaborative initiatives. Understanding the journey of food from source to shelf can also be key to making informed, ethical decisions, she points out.