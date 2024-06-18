Realizing Technology's Potential in Improving Sustainability

Clogan remained optimistic about grocers' sustainability aspirations, however, pointing out such tech companies as Wiliot that can help. He said that Wiliot Cloud and IoT Pixels have the brains and self-awareness to tell companies where their products are, who’s using them, the temperature around them, when they need replenishing, and many more insights. Wiliot can communicate operational insights for every single product, case or pallet at, every step of their journey to the retailer.

Sciortino was also optimistic about the role that technology plays for sustainable grocers: “I think with the emergent technologies, from companies like Wiliot and things like RFID, sensor technology and computer vision, and analytics, it is going to allow us to really pinpoint the areas in the supply chain where the waste is happening, and then pull it out of the system. And what's that going to mean for shoppers? It's going to be fresher products in store that you trust more.”

This is will also mean safer products for shoppers, added Sciortino. He pointed to the food safety challenges that fast-food chain Chipotle encountered a few years ago. “What you may not know is that Chipotle can now trace every product or every item in their menu back to the farm where it's produced, so when there is an issue, they can pinpoint it and resolve it,” said Sciortino. “I think those elements are going to now play into grocery and food, and we're going to get some of those advancements over the next few years. So I think that's very exciting.”

Clogan also said that AI has a role to play. “From an AI perspective, the other thing I think is end-of-life product management, that there's an opportunity to understand digital shelf-edge labels as an example of when is the optimum time to reduce that price to make sure we move these particular products and that they don't go to landfill to waste,” he observed.

“So even if we improve that 30% waste by 10%, these will be significant improvements,” Clogan added.