 Skip to main content

Inmar Expands Partnership With Northeast Grocery to Build Retail Media Network

Shopper Link will power both offsite and onsite media for nearly 300 supermarkets
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Price Chopper Twilight Main Image
Northeast Grocery Shopper Link will power both offsite and onsite media for nearly 300 supermarkets throughout New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Inmar Intelligence, a data and technology company, has expanded partnership with Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC. Together, Inmar and NGI will launch Northeast Grocery Shopper Link, an omnichannel retail media network that will provide increased scale and customization tools for advertising and media activations across NGI’s nearly 300 stores and highly engaged loyalty audience throughout the Northeast.

Inmar Intelligence, Price Chopper and Tops have partnered since 2012 across a multitude of digital coupon and media offerings, including the introduction of Tops Shopper Link in 2021. In this expanded partnership, Northeast Grocery Shopper Link will employ Inmar’s Managed Service and Self-Service buying models. This includes Inmar’s Self-Service Offer Media tool, which allows advertisers to launch an offsite media campaign, driving awareness of digital coupons within minutes through an intuitive user interface that auto-generates campaign creative by pulling in offer details to set up the campaign.

[RELATED: Northeast Grocery Shares Renewed Strategy for Retail Success]

Northeast Grocery Shopper Link aims to provide automatic cross-channel reporting and real-time campaign performance tracking for a collaborative and transparent retail media network experience.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Inmar Intelligence to enhance the Northeast Grocery Shopper Link Digital Media Network. This expanded partnership, encompassing Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32, underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers, who remain our foremost priority,” said Diane Colgan, SVP of marketing at NGI. “This innovative product offering, complemented by Inmar’s Self-Service Ad Technology, empowers brands of all scales to engage with Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 shoppers effectively. We’re energized to advance these efforts that connect customers with our brand partners, ultimately catering to their families' diverse needs.”

The partnership secures NGI's commitment to enhancing digital media offerings and serves as a foundation for growing digital engagement among its shoppers. With an expanded digital media presence, advertisers will gain the opportunity to precisely strategize their campaigns across each of NGI’s retail banners, leveraging shopper insights and ensuring a seamless customer journey.

"Our mission is clear: to elevate the shopping journey through innovative solutions and amplify the overall value and efficacy of retail media, in turn delivering more savings and relevant experiences for shoppers," said Rob Weisberg, president, Inmar MarTech Solutions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. "Over time, we've proudly facilitated digital coupon services and both onsite and offsite media solutions with Tops, as well as digital coupon services with Price Chopper/Market 32. Our expanded partnership with Northeast Grocery will bring tangible benefits for advertisers and, above all, for their valued customers."

Inmar provides the technology platform and services behind 30-plus retail media networks globally, including the partnership with NGI.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops banners, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds