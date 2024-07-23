Inmar Expands Partnership With Northeast Grocery to Build Retail Media Network
“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Inmar Intelligence to enhance the Northeast Grocery Shopper Link Digital Media Network. This expanded partnership, encompassing Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32, underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers, who remain our foremost priority,” said Diane Colgan, SVP of marketing at NGI. “This innovative product offering, complemented by Inmar’s Self-Service Ad Technology, empowers brands of all scales to engage with Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 shoppers effectively. We’re energized to advance these efforts that connect customers with our brand partners, ultimately catering to their families' diverse needs.”
The partnership secures NGI's commitment to enhancing digital media offerings and serves as a foundation for growing digital engagement among its shoppers. With an expanded digital media presence, advertisers will gain the opportunity to precisely strategize their campaigns across each of NGI’s retail banners, leveraging shopper insights and ensuring a seamless customer journey.
"Our mission is clear: to elevate the shopping journey through innovative solutions and amplify the overall value and efficacy of retail media, in turn delivering more savings and relevant experiences for shoppers," said Rob Weisberg, president, Inmar MarTech Solutions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. "Over time, we've proudly facilitated digital coupon services and both onsite and offsite media solutions with Tops, as well as digital coupon services with Price Chopper/Market 32. Our expanded partnership with Northeast Grocery will bring tangible benefits for advertisers and, above all, for their valued customers."
Inmar provides the technology platform and services behind 30-plus retail media networks globally, including the partnership with NGI.
Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops banners, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.