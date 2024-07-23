Inmar Expands Partnership With Northeast Grocery to Build Retail Media Network

Northeast Grocery Shopper Link will power both offsite and onsite media for nearly 300 supermarkets throughout New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Inmar Intelligence, a data and technology company, has expanded partnership with Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC. Together, Inmar and NGI will launch Northeast Grocery Shopper Link, an omnichannel retail media network that will provide increased scale and customization tools for advertising and media activations across NGI’s nearly 300 stores and highly engaged loyalty audience throughout the Northeast.

Inmar Intelligence, Price Chopper and Tops have partnered since 2012 across a multitude of digital coupon and media offerings, including the introduction of Tops Shopper Link in 2021. In this expanded partnership, Northeast Grocery Shopper Link will employ Inmar’s Managed Service and Self-Service buying models. This includes Inmar’s Self-Service Offer Media tool, which allows advertisers to launch an offsite media campaign, driving awareness of digital coupons within minutes through an intuitive user interface that auto-generates campaign creative by pulling in offer details to set up the campaign.

Northeast Grocery Shopper Link aims to provide automatic cross-channel reporting and real-time campaign performance tracking for a collaborative and transparent retail media network experience.