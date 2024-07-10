 Skip to main content

Homeland Stores Adopts Retail Media Network

Regional grocer using Quad’s In-Store Connect solution
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Quad Logo Main Image
Quad aims to enhance the shopping experience with networked digital screens and kiosks to deliver engaging messages and targeted promotions at the store shelf.

Oklahoma-based supermarket chain Homeland Stores is rolling out an in-store retail media network, In-Store Connect from global marketing experience company Quad/Graphics Inc., at 15 of its 35 stores this year. Quad aims to enhance the shopping experience with networked digital screens and kiosks to deliver engaging messages and targeted promotions at the store shelf – the most critical moment in the purchasing decision.

In-Store Connect allows CPGs and retailers to partner on dynamic content that resonates with the customer and provides the opportunity to directly connect with shoppers at strategic locations throughout the store, creating awareness, influencing real-time decisions and spurring sales.

[RELATED: Inside the Launch of Save Mart’s In-Store Retail Media Program]

“Our relationship with Homeland underscores Quad’s commitment to innovating impactful solutions that drive results for our clients,” said Kevin Bridgewater, SVP of strategic retail initiatives for Sussex, Wis.-based Quad. “In-Store Connect is a robust, strategic offering that's opening new marketing and revenue opportunities for mid-market retailers and the brands on their shelves. We believe Quad is on the road to becoming the industry standard for in-store retail media networks.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“This is a breakthrough for retailers like us, because it allows us to stack up against the big e-commerce players while enhancing our in-store experience and providing our customers with relevant and engaging digital content,” noted Christin King, director of marketing of Oklahoma City-based HAC Inc., parent company of Homeland. “Quad’s In-Store Connect is truly innovative and aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional service and value to our shoppers and partners. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with Quad that drives growth and success for our business.”

In-Store Connect digital signage, which is controlled centrally and serviced locally, can be linked across grocery chains to provide at-shelf promotional opportunities for national brands seeking coast-to-coast coverage. Quad recently teamed up with Swiftly, a San Francisco-based retail technology and media company whose platform helps In-Store Connect bring the best elements of e-commerce into physical store environments.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds