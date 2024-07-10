Homeland Stores Adopts Retail Media Network
“This is a breakthrough for retailers like us, because it allows us to stack up against the big e-commerce players while enhancing our in-store experience and providing our customers with relevant and engaging digital content,” noted Christin King, director of marketing of Oklahoma City-based HAC Inc., parent company of Homeland. “Quad’s In-Store Connect is truly innovative and aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional service and value to our shoppers and partners. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with Quad that drives growth and success for our business.”
In-Store Connect digital signage, which is controlled centrally and serviced locally, can be linked across grocery chains to provide at-shelf promotional opportunities for national brands seeking coast-to-coast coverage. Quad recently teamed up with Swiftly, a San Francisco-based retail technology and media company whose platform helps In-Store Connect bring the best elements of e-commerce into physical store environments.