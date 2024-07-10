Homeland Stores Adopts Retail Media Network

Quad aims to enhance the shopping experience with networked digital screens and kiosks to deliver engaging messages and targeted promotions at the store shelf.

Oklahoma-based supermarket chain Homeland Stores is rolling out an in-store retail media network, In-Store Connect from global marketing experience company Quad/Graphics Inc., at 15 of its 35 stores this year. Quad aims to enhance the shopping experience with networked digital screens and kiosks to deliver engaging messages and targeted promotions at the store shelf – the most critical moment in the purchasing decision.

In-Store Connect allows CPGs and retailers to partner on dynamic content that resonates with the customer and provides the opportunity to directly connect with shoppers at strategic locations throughout the store, creating awareness, influencing real-time decisions and spurring sales.

