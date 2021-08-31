Homeland Stores Opens New Location in Oklahoma City

Homeland Stores, part of the Oklahoma City-based employee-owned company HAC, Inc., is opening a new location on Sept. 1. The 30,000-square foot site is the first Homeland built from the ground up and will serve customers in Oklahoma City’s east side in an area designated as a food desert.

In addition to traditional groceries and fresh foods offered in the produce section, bakery, meat department and deli, the new location features a prepared foods area with grab-and-go options and made-to-order menu items that can be enjoyed onsite at an outdoor patio area. Homeland is partnering with local restaurant group Legendary Leo’s Barbecue to offer barbecue fare and is adding its own sushi station and wine and craft beer bar.

Homeland Stores has hired more than 75 employees for this location, most of whom are new to the company. In addition, the retailer teamed up with Not Your Average Joe, a coffee shop that provides employment opportunities to intellectually disabled individuals, to operate the in-store coffee bar.

In another example of its multifaceted community outreach effort, Homeland Stores is working with the nonprofit Hunger Free OK to offer a program for this store’s customers that matches Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on a dollar-by-dollar basis with “Double Up Oklahoma Bucks.” Those funds can be used to buy up to $20 of fresh fruits and vegetables a day.

The main banner of HAC, Inc., Homeland Stores operates 34 locations in Oklahoma and one in Texas. HAC's other banners include Food World, Piggly Wiggly, Country Mart, United and Cash Saver. The company’s roots date back to 1916 and the opening of the first United Supermarket.