Greer’s Opens New Location in Alabama

A new Greer’s Market has opened in Mobile, Ala. Recognizing the need for a local supermarket in an area considered by many to be a food desert, the fifth-generation family-owned business transformed an old automotive parts building into a new specialty food store that welcomed its first shoppers last week. It is a homecoming of sorts for Greer’s, which began in a storefront just a few blocks away more than a century ago.

In addition to aisles of grocery staples, this market includes an in-store bakery, produce section with fresh items sourced from local farms, and a protein department with custom cut meat, meats smoked in-house and a variety of Gulf seafood. Befitting the urban site that is home to residences and businesses, the new Greer’s has an expansive prepared foods menu and indoor and outdoor sit-down dining areas. The location also has a rooftop patio complete with decking and strands of white lights, where customers can enjoy their prepared foods or beverages including coffee, sandwiches, made-to-order sushi, pizza, salads, ice cream from a local creamery and adult beverages like craft beer on tap and wines by the glass.

The new Greer’s St. Louis Market – named for its location on St. Louis Street – features a small gift shop near the checkout area, where shoppers can pick up something for an occasion, a friend or for themselves.

Mobile services in this Mobile location are available through “Greer’s Grocery to Go” online ordering and same-day curbside pickup.

Still owned by the Greer family, Greer's operates 28 supermarkets in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, along with a four Greer's Ace Hardware Express locations in Mobile and Bay Minette, Ala., and Quitman, Miss.