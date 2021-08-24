Advertisement
Greer’s Opens New Location in Alabama

Specialty market features an array of prepared foods, rooftop dining and curbside pickup
The new Greer's St. Louis Market in Mobile, Ala. includes an in-store coffee bar and growler bar with beer on tap. (Photo credit: Greer's Markets)

A new Greer’s Market has opened in Mobile, Ala. Recognizing the need for a local supermarket in an area considered by many to be a food desert, the fifth-generation family-owned business transformed an old automotive parts building into a new specialty food store that welcomed its first shoppers last week. It is a homecoming of sorts for Greer’s, which began in a storefront just a few blocks away more than a century ago.

In addition to aisles of grocery staples, this market includes an in-store bakery, produce section with fresh items sourced from local farms, and a protein department with custom cut meat, meats smoked in-house and a variety of Gulf seafood. Befitting the urban site that is home to residences and businesses, the new Greer’s has an expansive prepared foods menu and indoor and outdoor sit-down dining areas. The location also has a rooftop patio complete with decking and strands of white lights, where customers can enjoy their prepared foods or beverages including coffee, sandwiches, made-to-order sushi, pizza, salads, ice cream from a local creamery and adult beverages like craft beer on tap and wines by the glass.

The new Greer’s St. Louis Market – named for its location on St. Louis Street – features a small gift shop near the checkout area, where shoppers can pick up something for an occasion, a friend or for themselves.

Mobile services in this Mobile location are available through “Greer’s Grocery to Go” online ordering and same-day curbside pickup.

Still owned by the Greer family, Greer's operates 28 supermarkets in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, along with a four Greer's Ace Hardware Express locations in Mobile and Bay Minette, Ala., and Quitman, Miss.

