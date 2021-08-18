Black Radish Opening 2nd Vegan Grocery Store in Florida

St. Petersburg, Fla., will be home to the second store operated by Black Radish Grocer, an entirely vegan grocery store, according to a published report. Scheduled to open this fall, the store will be located on 246 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, alongside the historic Coney Island Sandwich Shop, in a growing downtown neighborhood unofficially referred to as the Fringe District. The grocer opened its first location last year in Tampa.

The 900-square-foot St. Petersburg location will be 50% larger than the Tampa store’s space, but the two locations will mostly carry the items, with the additional space allowing the grocer to carry products it’s never been able to stock before, as it can now purchase a whole pallet of a certain item and share the shipment between the two stores.

In St. Pete, Black Radish will sell both boutique items not available at conventional grocers and a large selection of well-known brands, for a total of more than 1,000 products. As well as grocery items, the new store will feature a small deli preparing made-to-order meals, including breakfast sandwiches such as the Steak and Egg Baegle and the Havana Hunny, which have proved popular in Tampa.