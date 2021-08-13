Choctaw Country Market Rolls Out Market Curbside + Delivery

Choctaw Country Market has recently launched Market Curbside + Delivery. The convenient, accessible service, which provides a contact-free online ordering, delivery-to-car or delivery-to-home shopping experience, is now available at all three Country Market locations in Clayton, Boswell and Coalgate, Okla.

“Market Curbside + Delivery service has been one of the most important initiatives our team has worked on,” noted Icy Conn, executive director of commerce retail operations at Durant, Okla.-based Choctaw Country Market. “There are many food deserts in southeastern Oklahoma, and our goal is that every community member should have access to affordable, healthy fresh food. We hope this initiative will provide more options for our customers.”

Curbside orders are available at all Choctaw Country Market stores every day 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Orders are assembled at the stores and delivered directly to customers’ cars to provide a contactless experience. Local customers can order online and shop from a wide selection of products. Shoppers select a 30-minute window for contactless curbside pickup.

Home delivery is free in surrounding Choctaw Country Market locations for a limited time with a $50 purchase and a $5 delivery fee on purchases of less than $50. Additional fees may be charged for locations outside of the local area. Delivery drivers will leave all orders at the customer’s doorstep, and the customer will then be contacted when the delivery arrives.

The home delivery service is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in these local areas on the following days:

Boswell: Tuesday and Friday

Clayton: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Coalgate: Monday, Thursday and Saturday

Quinton: Wednesday

Talihina: Tuesday and Thursday

Choctaw Country Market also now offers the Market Reward loyalty program, enabling customers to earn points and savings on products throughout its three stores. The more customers shop, the more rewards they earn.

Offering full-service grocery stores and gas stations, Choctaw Country Markets operates in the southeastern part of the state, with plans to open several more locations in the coming years. The stores feature murals depicting cultural aspects of the Choctaw Nation.