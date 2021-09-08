Presidente Supermarkets Grows in Florida

Hispanic-owned grocer Presidente Supermarkets has confirmed that it’s opening seven new stores in its home state of Florida this year, in addition to a new wholesale concept, which the company says will add jobs and drive economic development in the targeted communities.

Two of the stores have already opened, the first in January at 7653 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, and the second in May at 4675 N.W. 199th Street in Miami Gardens. The next location is slated to open this month in Orlando.

Meanwhile, the wholesale concept, now dubbed Omax Plaza Wholesale, will operate in a 100,000-square-foot building on 24 acres in Kissimmee. According to Presidente, the seven stores and Omax Plaza Wholesale will create more than 500 jobs and represent millions of dollars in economic investment, predominantly in low-income communities.

“Presidente Supermarkets is thankful that our focus on excellent customer service, high-quality products and affordable prices has received such a positive response across the state, and we are confident Grand Plaza Distributors will receive the same support,” said Omar Rodriguez, president of Miami-based Presidente. “During these difficult times, Presidente Supermarkets has stood with our customers, and is ready to continue investing in our community, through job creation and economic investment in their neighborhoods.”

Added Rodriguez: “A combination of our great prices and value, with our excellent customer service, has helped us create a loyal client base in South Florida, and we are confident we will be able to do the same in Central Florida.”

Presidente Supermarkets’ total of three stores in Orlando, two in West Palm Beach, one in Pompano, one in Miami Gardens and the Omax Wholesale store will each provide at least 60 new jobs in the respective surrounding areas, according to the company.

Privately owned, family-run Presidente Supermarkets currently employs nearly 2,600 Floridians at more than 30 stores.