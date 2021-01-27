Presidente Supermarkets Introducing Wholesale Concept

Independent Hispanic grocer Presidente Supermarkets aims to introduce a wholesale concept this year in central Florida that will sell products in bulk to low-income shoppers, according to a published report.

The first store under this concept, to be called Grand Plaza or Grand Plaza Distributors, will occupy an approximately 100,000-square-foot space in Kissimmee, at 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, a former Kmart site that Presidente acquired last December, the Orlando Business Journal reported, adding that the retailer also intends to have seven grocery stores in central Florida by the close of this year.

The Journal likened the Grand Plaza concept to BJ’s Wholesale Club and Costco. Tania Rodriguez, who oversees store operations, told the publication that the grocer hasn’t decided whether it will charge a membership fee at Grand Plaza stores or set an opening date for the Kissimmee location. Rodriguez did say that Presidente wanted to expand the wholesale concept, which will employ about 100 people, in Florida, but offered no further details.

Based in Miami, family-owned Presidente Supermarkets operates more than 30 stores in Florida and employs about 2,600 associates, making it one of the largest Hispanic grocers in the United States.

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco, which operates 787 warehouses worldwide, including 543 in the United States and Puerto Rico, is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club, which has 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states, is No. 27 on PG’s list.