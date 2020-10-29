Press enter to search
Close search

BJ’s Now Offering Fresh and Frozen Items for Pickup at All Stores

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

BJ’s Now Offering Fresh and Frozen Items for Pickup at All Stores

By Jenny McTaggart - 10/29/2020
BJ’s Now Offering Fresh and Frozen Items for Pickup at All Stores
BJ's initially added fresh and frozen items to buy online, pick up in-club service in select locations this past August.

Fresh and frozen grocery items are now included as part of the buy online, pick up in-
club service at all BJ’s Wholesale Club locations. Club members can order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app.

The warehouse club operator initially added fresh and frozen items to its service in select locations this past August.

“We’re committed to helping our members save time and money on essentials, which is why we’re offering more convenient ways to help them get exactly what they need,” said Jeff Desroches, EVP and club operations officer at BJ's. “With the expansion of our buy online, pick up in-club service, BJ’s members can do their weekly grocery shopping – and check off anything else on their list – in an easy, one-stop shop.”

BJ’s buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup services are free for members.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Grocery to Buy Online, Pickup Services

The rollout will reach all stores by November

Digital Sales Soar 300% at BJ's Wholesale

Digital Sales Soar 300% at BJ's Wholesale

Second quarter comps jump 24.2%

Beyond Meat Expands to Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale

Beyond Meat Expands to Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale

The plant-based meat alternative also launches first TV spot

BJ’s Hopes to Drive Growth via Assortment Changes

BJ’s Hopes to Drive Growth via Assortment Changes

Plan follows HQ layoffs as part of cost reduction program

Related Topics

You May Also Like

E-Commerce
BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Grocery to Buy Online, Pickup Services
Food Retailers
BJ’s Set to ‘Welcome One and All’