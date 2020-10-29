BJ’s Now Offering Fresh and Frozen Items for Pickup at All Stores

Fresh and frozen grocery items are now included as part of the buy online, pick up in-

club service at all BJ’s Wholesale Club locations. Club members can order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app.

The warehouse club operator initially added fresh and frozen items to its service in select locations this past August.

“We’re committed to helping our members save time and money on essentials, which is why we’re offering more convenient ways to help them get exactly what they need,” said Jeff Desroches, EVP and club operations officer at BJ's. “With the expansion of our buy online, pick up in-club service, BJ’s members can do their weekly grocery shopping – and check off anything else on their list – in an easy, one-stop shop.”

BJ’s buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup services are free for members.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.