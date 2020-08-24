BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Grocery to Buy Online, Pickup Services

BJ’s Wholesale Club has added fresh and frozen grocery items to it buy online, pick up in-club service. The expansion of the service is currently available in select clubs and will be available at all locations by the end of October 2020.

Members can order from a wide variety of fresh and frozen items in addition to general merchandise products, grocery items and sundries on BJs.com or the BJ’s app for pickup in-club. In all, shoppers can order from thousands of items on BJs.com or on the BJ’s app and have the items delivered right to their car. Once notified that an order is ready for pickup, members simply park in one of the designated, curbside parking spaces and check in on the BJ’s app to notify the club of their arrival. A team member will then bring the order out and load it into the vehicle for contactless service.

“It’s more important than ever to provide our members with a variety of convenient options to shop the club,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “Our new, contactless curbside pickup service is another example of how we’re focused on getting members the products they want, however they want.”

The news of the expanded program comes after BJ’s Wholesale reported a year-over-year 300% jump in digital sales in the second quarter of 2020. Profit at BJ's increased by 96.5% year-over-year to $106.7 million, a record increase for the company. Same-store sales, excluding fuel, increased by 24.2%.

The pandemic has been a catalyst for transformation at BJ's Wholesale as it refreshes its assortments and expands its digital capabilities. So far those investments are resonating deeply with 2020 grocery shoppers. BJ's rival Costco doesn't offer curbside pickup.

The news from BJ’s also follow other delivery and pickup expansions during the pandemic. Target, for instance, recently said it has expanded nationwide its grocery delivery service.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.