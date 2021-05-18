Sedano’s Taps Daisy Intelligence for Merch Solutions

Independent Hispanic grocer Sedano’s Supermarkets has chosen Daisy Intelligence to provide it with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions and services. Daisy will optimize Sedano’s merchandising functions, including demand forecasting, store ordering, promotion planning and inventory selection, through automation and AI.

“As we continue to experience growth and expansion, chain-wide merchandising presents a significant analytical challenge due to the enormous volume of data and complexity involved,” noted Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s. “Investing in Daisy Intelligence’s cutting-edge AI technology serves to support the merchandising team and save considerable time when it comes to making merchandising decisions, increasing the variety of products and offerings, and ultimately ensuring every customer is always able to buy what they are looking for.”

“We are excited to be working with Sedano’s supporting a long-running and successful family business,” said Gary Saarenvirta, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Daisy, adding that the tech company’s “proprietary and unique AI merchandise-planning platform will provide the Sedano’s team a view of all product halo effects, which will assist with promotion planning and demand forecasting. Our system will deliver improved store-level order recommendations to Sedano’s store teams: reducing stockouts, minimizing store labor and increasing customer satisfaction. It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with forward-thinking retailers.”

Daisy’s platforms, developed by a team of 50-plus computational scientists, mathematicians and business-domain experts, analyze client organization’s transactions, executing billions of simulations daily to deliver optimized merchandise-planning and risk management decisions for its clients.

Hialeah, Florida-based Sedano’s has 35 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Osceola counties.