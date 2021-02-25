Presidente Supermarkets to Open 7 Stores in 2021

Presidente Supermarkets has revealed plans to open seven grocery stores across Florida this year, mainly in the tri-county area (Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties), according to a published report.

The Miami-based Hispanic independent grocer already operates 31 stores in the state, the South Florida Business Journal reported, but the new stores are part of its rebooted expansion effort, which includes debuting locations elsewhere in Florida.

The company will open four stores in South Florida and three in Orlando by the end of the year, the publication noted, adding that the first of these new Orlando stores had already opened last month at 7653 South Orange Blossom Trail. Another location is scheduled to debut in that city at 2300 South Chickasaw Trail. Among the future South Florida locations are stores in Miami Gardens and West Palm Beach.

Presidente also plans to introduce a new wholesale concept, Grand Plaza Distributors, in 2021, with the first location, Omax Plaza Wholesale, slated for Kissimmee, Fla.

The seven news stores and wholesale concept will create more than 500 total jobs, according to Presidente, which currently employs about 2,600 associates in Florida.