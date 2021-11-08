'Clean' Keto Store Debuts in California

A new store for keto products has opened in San Diego. Billed as the “only clean keto store in the country,” California Keto is an independent retailer that stocks a variety of foods, drinks and other products that support the keto lifestyle and other eating plans such as sugar free, gluten free and low carb.

As keto followers, owners Jordanna and Michel Kasander wanted to open a store to help others find products that align with the lifestyle. They have focused on small and local suppliers, including nearby bakeries that make keto products.

"We do a tremendous amount of research to find the best products and to fully understand the ingredients they use," said Jordanna Kasander. "I think most people are quite confused when they first start keto and one of our goals is to make it easy and fun. We also will be a source of information and support.”

The new business also has an e-commerce component, with grocery items available for shipment in the United States and Canada. Local pickup and delivery are available as well.

Keto remains a popular eating plan. According to product data from Mintel, new product launches with keto descriptions continue at a high level, if slightly off from 2020 numbers. In a recent review of the sweets and snack marketplace, market research firm SPINS noted that “keto is everywhere.”