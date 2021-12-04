Those in search of easy-to-prepare foods they can enjoy while following a keto, gluten-free or low-carb diet need look no further than Maria and Ricardo's Almond Flour Keto Tortillas in Flax & Seeds, Sea Salt and Everything Seasoning flavors. Able to fit a variety of diet plans, the Keto Certified, Gluten-Free Certified, Paleo Certified, Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified tortillas contain 4 net carbs per serving; are free of grain, soy, dairy and eggs; feature no artificial ingredients; and can accompany both hot and cold meals. For best results, however, the company recommends heating the tortillas for 30 seconds on a pan, press or griddle. Currently available through UNFI and KeHE distributors and sold to retailers in six-package cases, Maria and Ricardo's tortillas are baked by Harbar LLC . The suggested retail price for a 6-pack of any of the keto tortilla varieties is $5.99.