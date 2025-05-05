Add A Dash of Flavor to Beverages

Spice up your beverage section with Twang’s Beer Salt — bold flavored salts rooted in the tradition of dressing beers with a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt. These bold, on-the-go salts add a zesty twist to beer and beyond, making every beverage a flavorful experience your customers will crave.

From classics like Lime, Lemon Lime and Chile Lime to unique flavors like Pickle, Cucumber Chile Lime, and the all-new Orange, Twang Beer Salt delivers bold personality in every shake.

Whether it’s a hard seltzer, canned cocktail, crisp lager, sparkling water, soda, tea or lemonade — Twang turns any drink into a flavor moment and incremental sales opportunity.

Packaged in pocket-sized shakers and available in 24-count counter displays, 12-count clip strips for cooler doors, and easy pop-up floor shippers, these eye-catching flavored salts will drive impulse sales and delight flavor seekers with a fun twist they will come back for.