Innovative Trends in Sweet Treat Categories

Innovation has never been more important to sweet treat categories. In an Instagram-obsessed age, new product launches tempt consumers with unique flavors, textures and colors, and keep shoppers returning to the snack aisles. John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (NCA), notes in the Washington, D.C.-based organization’s “Sweet Insights: State of Treating 2021” report that the confectionery category “is better positioned than ever for sustained growth, and our industry has become more consumer-centric in the way it markets its products.”

Here are some key trends that retailers should watch in the sweet treat categories.

Food as Entertainment

The pandemic means that consumers are eating at home more, and that includes consuming more sweet treats. “Confectionery is a strong and important category that offers both inexpensive treats and premium indulgence — which is exactly why it shows strength in good and bad economic times,” says Downs. Confectionery rang up $36.7 billion in sales in 2020 and was the fifth-largest center store category.

During the past year, food has been a way for consumers to bring entertainment into the home, and manufacturers are creating treats that engage snackers in new ways. That trend is likely to continue post-pandemic.

Pennsylvania-based Hershey’s seasonal Build-A-Santa, Build-A-Snowman and Build-A-Bunny bars are a good example of a product that encourages play, enabling kids to break the chocolate bar apart to build a fun figure. Meanwhile, Chicago-based Ferrara is now shipping Funables, a new fruit snack master brand, that includes on-pack activities, custom fruit snack pieces and top licensing partnerships.

For instance, Tic Tac Toe Funables features a pouch that doubles as a game board, and two-sided X and O snack shapes to inspire game play. A licensed Batman Funables includes an on-pack comic strip, and the Baby Shark Funables offers snacks in the shapes of characters on the new Nick Jr. show.

“Families are looking for snacks with high-quality, better-for-you ingredients, and a way to make snacking enjoyable for kids with engaging on-pack experiences,” says Greg Guiddotti, general manager, non-chocolate at Ferrara. “Funables combines both of these elements for a fun snacking experience with each delicious bite.”



Another example of a new launch aimed at targeting at-home living is Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chill’d, an ice cream line that debuted in early 2020 for snacking during streaming sessions.

Post-pandemic, consumers are likely to still want their food to “deliver the fun factor,” according to the “2021 Baileys Treat Report,” from London-based Diageo’s Baileys Irish Cream liqueur brand. London-based market research firm Euromonitor’s recent report notes that as manufacturers “look for ways to elevate their image while delivering a unique experience at home,” fun products with a theme will be key for snacking occasions that “warrant a slightly higher spend,” especially in more indulgent snacks categories, such as chocolate confectionery, ice cream and sweet biscuits.

With more time on their hands, consumers are also creating more sweet treats at home, according to Erica Norton, senior director of consumer insights at The Hershey Co.. “For our business, we see this reflected in increases in making s’mores and baking,” Norton says. The company has ramped up in-store support to reflect the new trend. “We’re leaning into s’mores specifically by putting out retail displays earlier than ever before,” she adds. “We’ve also increased advertising against s’mores and leaned into digital advertising around baking for Kisses and Hershey Bars.”