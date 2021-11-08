Needler’s Fresh Market Coming to Carmel, Ind.

Fresh Encounter Inc., the grocery management company for Needler’s Fresh Market, has revealed that a new Needler’s Fresh Market location will open at 4755 East 126th Street in Carmel, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 20.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm of shoppers in Carmel who are wanting an independent, full-service, convenient grocery store on Carmel’s east side,” said Marketing Director Julie Needler Anderson. “Our roots are in Indiana, so we are very excited to expand in the greater Indianapolis area.”

The fully remodeled store will offer a modern, conventional format with a focus on fresh, quality and service. Needler’s will feature an enhanced assortment of Indiana local and signature items such as handcrafted pizza, homemade cookies and doughnuts, and a fresh chop shop where customers can have freshly prepared salads made to order. The store will also include a coffee shop, Lemon’s Café, serving locally roasted Hubbard and Cravens coffee, Rosie’s baked goods and Oberweiss Dairy ice cream.

“Our goal is to make the Carmel store the friendliest and freshest offering in the market, where customers can find all of their local favorites and many new ones,” noted Store Director Kyle Jorns. “We may not be the biggest, but we can definitely be the best.”

The store will open with a grand event starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, including music and chef-prepared samples, and culminating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Owned by siblings Michael Needler Jr. and Julie Needler Anderson, Findlay, Ohio-based Fresh Encounter manages 100 retail stores, with the Carmel store being one of 11 Needler’s Fresh Market locations across Indiana and western Ohio.