Homeland Expands AppCard Relationship to Advance Personalized Marketing

HAC Inc. (Homeland Acquisition Corp.) is focusing on personalized promotions targeted to shoppers by expanding its relationship with technology company AppCard Inc. to further accelerate its marketing and loyalty efforts beyond its current banners Homeland, United and Cash Saver.

AppCard is a data-driven personalized marketing, shopper analytics and digital coupons platform provider that allows independent grocers to better compete with larger chain retailers.

HAC extended the arrangement with the tech company for five years and nearly doubled the number of stores leveraging AppCard’s AI-powered solutions, which will now cover its entire 80-store operation in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Georgia. Other retail banners in the group include Piggly Wiggly and Food World.

“We are excited for the opportunities this partnership creates for our customers,” said Marc Jones, CEO and president of HAC Inc., an employee-owned organization. “Personalization is key to enhancing our customer experience, and AppCard enables us to leverage data and insights, ultimately leading to the most cost-effective and impactful programs to retain and grow our customer base.”

In addition to widening AppCard’s coverage, HAC will add new elements to the program, such as using AppCard’s digital coupons, which create additional touchpoints to keep shoppers returning to stores and trying new products.

Promotions are managed through a single dashboard to lower advertising costs and increase conversion. HAC will use AppCard’s actionable data to enhance loyalty through custom promotions based on shopper tastes and purchase history. Therefore, customers who sign up with AppCard receive offers tailored to their needs at their preferred touchpoints, increasing return visits and offering them a more personalized experience.

“We are so pleased that HAC is advancing its goals with the help of our solutions and charting its next level of growth with us,” said Yair Goldfinger, co-founder and CEO of New York-based AppCard. “Independent supermarkets are highly engaged with their communities and customer bases, and our solutions help them to fully benefit from these connections. We help them to make their data actionable, engage shoppers, and tap new revenue opportunities and savings.”

AppCard is no stranger to retailers extending their partnerships. In February, Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown Inc. awarded the company with a five-year extension. Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance will use AppCard’s AI- and machine learning-powered personalized marketing, data analytics and digital coupons to expand offerings to members and shoppers.

(View Progressive Grocer’s on-demand webinar with AppCard to learn how independent grocers of all sizes are gaining control over their conversation with shoppers and personalizing their shopper engagement. Click here to watch “Personalized Marketing and Shopper Analytics and How it Drives Value for the Grocer.”)

The HAC Inc. grocery chain has its headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla. HAC operates under multiple banners, including Food World, Piggly Wiggly, Country Mart, United, Cash Saver and Homeland. The last of these is HAC’s largest banner as well as Oklahoma’s largest locally owned grocery store chain, with 34 locations statewide.