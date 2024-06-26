 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Expands Retail Media Capabilities

New partnership will help provide enhanced experience for company’s CPG partners
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
AD Retail Media, the in-house retail media network of Ahold Delhaize USA, is gaining new capabilities.

Ahold Delhaize USA’s retail media arm is expanding its network capabilities through a new partnership with advertising sales management company Placements.io. AD Retail Media will use the platform to streamline sales, advertising and finance operations in an effort to provide a better experience for its CPG partners.

Automated workflows and deep technology integrations from Placements.io will allow AD Retail Media to drive operational efficiencies and expand its digital network. Additionally, Placements.io will provide retail-specific research and development, and improved revenue management controls. 

“AD Retail Media is committed to providing CPG partners with meaningful and measurable ways to engage with customers of the Ahold Delhaize USA local brands,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of AD Retail Media. “The Placements.io management system will help us further that commitment by updating our ad sales workflow and achieving sharper revenue management.”

“Grocery is such a fast-growing space for retail media, with outstanding opportunities for  brands to build impactful customer relationships and see closed-loop results for their  marketing spend,” said Evan Bowen, chief business officer at Placements.io. "We’re eager  to support AD Retail Media’s success." 

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its local brands are Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

