Ahold Delhaize USA Expands Retail Media Capabilities

Ahold Delhaize USA’s retail media arm is expanding its network capabilities through a new partnership with advertising sales management company Placements.io. AD Retail Media will use the platform to streamline sales, advertising and finance operations in an effort to provide a better experience for its CPG partners.

Automated workflows and deep technology integrations from Placements.io will allow AD Retail Media to drive operational efficiencies and expand its digital network. Additionally, Placements.io will provide retail-specific research and development, and improved revenue management controls.