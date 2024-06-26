Ahold Delhaize USA Expands Retail Media Capabilities
New partnership will help provide enhanced experience for company’s CPG partners
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
“Grocery is such a fast-growing space for retail media, with outstanding opportunities for brands to build impactful customer relationships and see closed-loop results for their marketing spend,” said Evan Bowen, chief business officer at Placements.io. "We’re eager to support AD Retail Media’s success."
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its local brands are Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.