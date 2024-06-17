Instacart Offers Shoppable YouTube Ads for CPGs
“Retail media networks are a meaningful channel for our CPG clients because of their high-intent audiences at the point of purchase,” observed Joel Lunenfeld, CEO of Paris-based Publicis Media Exchange (PMX). “We look forward to piloting these new shoppable ads to help our clients power greater connected commerce experiences for their customers and reduce the path to purchase. This is another powerful retail media capability we can provide clients that delivers rich, first party data and fulfillment capabilities that can be scaled, ultimately helping them grow their business.”
The YouTube pilot grows Instacart’s wider retail media collaboration with Google Shopping. This past January, Instacart rolled out a new partnership to deliver Google Shopping Ads for its CPG partners, making use of Instacart’s rich first-party retail media data. Brands such as Danone and Nestlé USA were among the first to pilot the new offering. Instacart’s AI-powered merchandising combines nutritional preferences, past purchases and real-time trend data to connect with high-intent consumers across Google’s properties and facilitate purchases via Instacart.
According to a recent Google/TalkShoppe study, YouTube is the No. 1 platform used by consumers to research products and make buying decisions, with viewers watching more than 30 billion hours of shopping-related content in 2023.
Instacart works with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.