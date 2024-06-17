Instacart Offers Shoppable YouTube Ads for CPGs

Online grocery platform Instacart is offering its first-party retail media data on YouTube, with the aim of driving even more shoppable reach for its advertisers. Certain brand partners will be able to engage and convert consumers watching YouTube directly to buy products for same-day delivery. This latest capability builds on the Instacart-powered Google Shopping Ads collaboration rolled out earlier this year.

The offering will help brands turn their YouTube ads into instantly shoppable experiences backed by Instacart’s retail media technology and fulfillment network. Clorox and PR firm Publicis Media are among the first partners to pilot the capability. Pilot partners’ shoppable video campaigns on YouTube will employ Instacart’s first-party data to find and reach high-intent consumers, and receive closed-loop measurement. Viewers can click directly from these YouTube ads to an Instacart product page to buy the featured items for same-day delivery.

“We’re proud to continue bringing our world-class advertising capabilities to more platforms and unlocking innovative new touchpoints to connect brands and consumers,” said Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of San Francisco-based Instacart. “By expanding into shoppable YouTube ad formats, we’re merging the power of video creative with our valuable first-party data and seamless shopping experience. Today’s announcement marks an important next step to make grocery shopping effortless by helping consumers more easily go from discovery to purchase.”

“Clorox has been a longstanding Instacart Ads partner,” noted Tiffany Tan, senior director, eCommerce Growth Accelerator at The Clorox Co., based in Oakland, Calif. “We’ve been quick to test new pilot offerings, including Instacart’s shoppable video ads on their platform, because we see the value of retail media to reach our target consumers. We are excited to pilot these new Instacart-powered shoppable YouTube ads off of Instacart to test and learn alongside the Instacart team. Instacart’s first-party retail media data layered on top of our video creative will help us create engaging, shoppable ads to better reach, inspire and drive purchases from YouTube.”

