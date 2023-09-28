Clorox's Linda Rendle Named Chair of Consumer Brands Board

The Consumer Brands Association has revealed that Linda Rendle, CEO of The Clorox Co., will serve as chair of the trade organization’s board of directors, while Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and CEO of The J.M. Smucker Co., will serve as vice chair, effective Jan. 1.

“Consumer Brands represents the makers of the great household brands Americans enjoy and depend on for their daily lives,” noted David Chavern, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based organization. “This industry employs one in eight American workers, is the largest domestic manufacturing sector and contributes $2 trillion to the U.S. economy. I’m thrilled to partner with Linda as we convey the industry’s vital importance to consumers and work to strengthen America’s supply chains, champion smart and modern regulatory policy, and pave the way for new recycling and sustainability solutions.”

Rendle joined Oakland, Calif.-based Clorox in 2003 and held various senior leadership roles before becoming CEO in 2020. The following year, Progressive Grocer honored her as a Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer.

“I’m honored to serve as chair of the Consumer Brands board of directors as we focus on telling the story of an industry that makes the brands and products that consumers trust and rely on every day,” said Rendle. “I look forward to working closely with David and the board as we continue to strengthen our advocacy efforts and impact.”

Rendle has served on the Consumer Brands board since 2020, and as vice chair since 2022. She will succeed General Mills Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening as the next chair.