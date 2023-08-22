Packaged potato producer Idahoan Foods has now added Idahoan Potato Shreds to its portfolio. The snack line is made with 100% real Idaho potatoes that are shredded and mixed in two fan-favorite flavors: Hidden Valley Original Ranch (a Clorox Co. brand) and Triple Cheese. Idahoan Potato Shreds can serve as an on-the-go midday snack, since the product is ready to eat after just a few minutes in a microwave. Available in September at retailers across the country, the snack line retails for a suggested retail price range of $2.99-$3.49 per 3.4-ounce package of two cups of either variety.