Sadaf Foods has added two more items to its portfolio of 1,500-plus Middle Eastern and Mediterranean products: tart, fruity Hibiscus Syrup and bold, warming Ginger Syrup. Whether consumers are making a traditional recipe or giving a classic dish an innovative twist, the syrups add significant depth and signature flavor to a range of foods and beverages. The premium ginger roots and hibiscus flowers used to create the products were both sourced from a trusted partner in Jordan, where the combination of unusually fertile soil and plenty of sunshine impart robust flavor. Neither syrup contains any artificial colors or flavors – just sugar, water, ginger roots or hibiscus flowers, and citric acid to keep the product fresh. Each item retails for a suggested $5.99 per 20-ounce bottle on Sadaf’s consumer website and at select retailers.