Why TikTok Is Another Retail Competitor

The TikTok Shop is a newer avenue for brands to connect with shoppers, including through its upcoming sales event in July.

As TikTok has become a large and influential social media platform, it has also encroached into the retail space with its TikTok Shop. The platform is joining the ranks of Amazon, Walmart and Target in touting major sales over the next month, recently announcing its Deals for You Days starting July 9. That online sales event features discounts from brands including L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York and Our Place, among others.

New research shows that the TikTok Shop is gaining steam among consumers. This week, insights firm NIQ released a report created in collaboration with TikTok showing that the TikTok Shop is engaging younger Gen Z and Millennial consumers as well as mature cohorts in the Gen X and Boomer generations.

According to the report, video views with the hashtag “#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt” have reached 8 million. The survey revealed that 62% of respondents are familiar with the TikTok Shop experience, 68% are open to making a purchase in that channel and 48% of users are more likely to discover and immediately purchase new products than users of other social and video platforms.

Brands and grocers can leverage the platform to fuel their own growth. The NIQ report affirms that the app’s influence lingers, as 71% of TikTok users said they are likely to explore a brand or product further when they are off the platform. Additionally, two in five respondents who find a product on TikTok choose to visit physical stores to make purchases.