Why TikTok Is Another Retail Competitor
Such responses exemplify the influence of the platform in today’s crowded marketplace and underscore opportunities for brands and retailers to use TikTok to connect with shoppers. "At TikTok, we've seen a shift in consumer behavior where entertainment, personalized discovery, and authentic voices seamlessly converge to inspire a community ready to shop. Our research indicates this organic behavior is driving unprecedented engagement and commerce everywhere," said Rachael Ryan, head of research and insights at TikTok.
Added Jacqueline Flam, SVP, U.S. beauty, for NIQ: "Combining the creativity and engagement of TikTok with data-driven insights from NIQ is a game-changer for brands. Understanding and measuring performance on TikTok Shop isn't just about tracking numbers; it's about unlocking the power of consumer behavior in real-time. This empowers brands to connect with their audiences strategically, driving meaningful outcomes and staying ahead in today's dynamic marketplace."
Although the NIQ/TikTok report shows that health and beauty and apparel are the hottest categories in the TikTok Shop, applications in grocery are expanding. In late 2023, TikTok’s Mike Westgate, head of home, living and retail for TikTok Shop U.S., said that the platform is exploring partnerships that would enable it to distribute perishable groceries.