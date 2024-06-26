Major Retailers Go Deep on Summer Deals

If summer kicked off with a flurry of price reductions rolled out by grocers, the midpoint of the season is defined by big players’ deal days. Amazon, Walmart and Target recently revealed their respective savings events, aimed at helping customers save money on a wide range of offerings.

The events also position the behemoth merchants as go-to sources in a crowded field. “It’s a respective and collective credit to their promotional power combined with their pricing power, especially with consumers carrying a record amount of credit card debt and with 30% food inflation stacked over the last two years,” Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of New York-based Strategic Resource Group, told Progressive Grocer.

The timing is also notable, ahead of the fall election season and typical third- and fourth-quarter market wariness. “This is a way for consumers who will be increasingly cash- and credit-constrained to spend more while they still have a bit of credit available on revolving-interest credit cards and some cash, before they have to pay summer utility bills, with utility prices up as much as 20% to 30% in some districts,” Flickinger added.

For its part, Amazon made a splash this week by sharing the dates of its summertime Prime Days. Set for July 16-17, the event may surpass last summer’s sale, which was the company’s biggest Prime Day event in its history. This year, shoppers can score deep discounts on a plethora of products, including back-to-school essentials available for up to 40% off regular prices.

According to the e-commerce giant, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods on those days. Grocery discounts are part of the promotion, as Prime members can get coupons for $15 off purchases of $75 or more when shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores. Amazon is also offering three months of its new grocery subscription to Prime members and those with a registered EBT card who have not previously signed up for Prime.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” asserted Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. “In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons — with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings — including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”