Major Retailers Go Deep on Summer Deals
Walmart had competitive timing on its summer promotion, revealing on June 24 the impending launch of its largest-ever savings event. The Walmart Deals event, running from July 8 at 5 p.m. through July 11 at 11:59 p.m., will feature thousands of discounts on popular items ranging from smart televisions to Adirondack chairs to school supplies. Customers can shop in store and online and take advantage of a full suite of pickup and delivery options.
‘Tis the season for savings at Target, too, as that retailer strives for its share of shopper dollars. The mass merchant is bringing back Target Circle Week, running July 7-13 with savings of up to 50% off on thousands of products. Members of the Target Circle program can find lower prices on everyday items and school and college collections. Popular summertime foods and beverages are on sale as well, with offers like buy-one-get-one-50%-off deals on select ice creams, chilled juices, chilled coffee, fresh berries and other products.
"Target Circle is the best way for guests to save time and money every time they shop," said Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience officer. "And since Target Circle is free to join, Target Circle Week gives our guests more deals — at no cost — so you can stock up on everything from backyard cookout essentials to back-to-school supplies. We believe saving should be simple and shopping should be fun, and our new Target Circle delivers just that, with flexible options and a range of benefits to meet every shopper's needs."
