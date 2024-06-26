Grocers Fired Up About Independence Day

There may be fewer fireworks around inflation this year as the Consumer Price Index is trending down, but many shoppers will be looking for deals as they celebrate the Fourth of July. According to a survey from RetailMeNot, 51% of consumers plan to browse Independence Day sales.

In many cases, people will be shopping for food to mark the occasion. RetailMeNot’s data shows that 74% of consumers intend to buy food for the holiday, followed by clothing, shoes and accessories (55%), patriotic merchandise (41%) and grilling supplies (41%).

RELATED: 'Moderation' Is the Word for Prices, Sales in May

Other research supports such preferences. Data and tech company Numerator also polled consumers this year and found that 73% of people plan to celebrate Independence Day and 83% plan to buy food for their get-togethers. Drinks remain a big part of the festivities, with 48% of consumers expecting to buy alcoholic beverages and 38% adding non-alcoholic beverages to their shopping lists.

As consumers stock up on food and drinks, they are keeping an eye on prices, some of which remain elevated. According to e-commerce tech platform Pattern, some products are above the overall 3.3% inflation rate, including ketchup (+10% year-over-year), mayonnaise (+8%), relish (+7%) and hot dogs (+6%).

To help shoppers balance their intention to celebrate and stay within their budgets, many grocers are touting holiday sales and promotions. The Kroger Co., for its part, is sharing $15 recipes with suggestions for Fourth of July meals that include sweet and spicy grilled pork chops, grilled lime chicken with mango salsa and grilled beef or bison burgers. Kroger also created a grilling bundle that includes burgers, buns, sides, salads and more for $4 a person and is discounting Fourth of July staples like boneless ribeye steaks, sweet corn on the cob, patriotic cupcakes and s’mores ingredients, among other items.