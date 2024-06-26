 Skip to main content

Grocers Fired Up About Independence Day

Kroger, Meijer, Grocery Outlet offering deals for the holiday
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Numerator reports that 56% of consumers plan to grill or barbecue for July 4, making the meat case a destination.

There may be fewer fireworks around inflation this year as the Consumer Price Index is trending down, but many shoppers will be looking for deals as they celebrate the Fourth of July. According to a survey from RetailMeNot, 51% of consumers plan to browse Independence Day sales.

In many cases, people will be shopping for food to mark the occasion. RetailMeNot’s data shows that 74% of consumers intend to buy food for the holiday, followed by clothing, shoes and accessories (55%), patriotic merchandise (41%) and grilling supplies (41%). 

Other research supports such preferences. Data and tech company Numerator also polled consumers this year and found that 73% of people plan to celebrate Independence Day and 83% plan to buy food for their get-togethers. Drinks remain a big part of the festivities, with 48% of consumers expecting to buy alcoholic beverages and 38% adding non-alcoholic beverages to their shopping lists.

As consumers stock up on food and drinks, they are keeping an eye on prices, some of which remain elevated. According to e-commerce tech platform Pattern, some products are above the overall 3.3% inflation rate, including ketchup (+10% year-over-year), mayonnaise (+8%), relish (+7%) and hot dogs (+6%). 

To help shoppers balance their intention to celebrate and stay within their budgets, many grocers are touting holiday sales and promotions. The Kroger Co., for its part, is sharing $15 recipes with suggestions for Fourth of July meals that include sweet and spicy grilled pork chops, grilled lime chicken with mango salsa and grilled beef or bison burgers. Kroger also created a grilling bundle that includes burgers, buns, sides, salads and more for $4 a person and is discounting Fourth of July staples like boneless ribeye steaks, sweet corn on the cob, patriotic cupcakes and s’mores ingredients, among other items.

"From backyard barbeques to hometown parades and firework displays, nothing brings our country together like the Fourth of July,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group VP of fresh merchandising. “As friends and families gather to celebrate, we join our customers in honoring our nation’s birthday with special gratitude for all who have sacrificed to protect America’s freedom. We are grateful to play a part in these celebrations with everyday low prices and special savings on all the holiday staples America’s families need to honor Independence Day.”

Midwest grocer Meijer is also sharing specials for July 4 festivities. Deals include lower prices on cookout essentials, in-season produce and holiday merchandise that is now 25% off regular prices.

Grocers are supporting others for this holiday, too. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., for example, is launching its 14th annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive, running from June 26 through July 31. Donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods will be collected from more than 470 Grocery Outlet locations across the U.S. and given to local food agency partners.

“In a time when budgets are tight and families across the country are working hard to put food on the table, Grocery Outlet is in your corner. We’re thrilled with the continued success and growth of our annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive to support the communities we serve and take the worry out of where families will get their next meal,” said President and CEO RJ Sheedy. “None of this would be possible without the commitment of our employees, operators, charitable partners and customers. We are beyond grateful for their support to help end hunger.” 

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin and is No. 23 on The PG 100. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 470 locations in nine states and is No. 66.

 

