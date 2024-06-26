Grocers Fired Up About Independence Day
"From backyard barbeques to hometown parades and firework displays, nothing brings our country together like the Fourth of July,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group VP of fresh merchandising. “As friends and families gather to celebrate, we join our customers in honoring our nation’s birthday with special gratitude for all who have sacrificed to protect America’s freedom. We are grateful to play a part in these celebrations with everyday low prices and special savings on all the holiday staples America’s families need to honor Independence Day.”
Midwest grocer Meijer is also sharing specials for July 4 festivities. Deals include lower prices on cookout essentials, in-season produce and holiday merchandise that is now 25% off regular prices.
Grocers are supporting others for this holiday, too. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., for example, is launching its 14th annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive, running from June 26 through July 31. Donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods will be collected from more than 470 Grocery Outlet locations across the U.S. and given to local food agency partners.
“In a time when budgets are tight and families across the country are working hard to put food on the table, Grocery Outlet is in your corner. We’re thrilled with the continued success and growth of our annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive to support the communities we serve and take the worry out of where families will get their next meal,” said President and CEO RJ Sheedy. “None of this would be possible without the commitment of our employees, operators, charitable partners and customers. We are beyond grateful for their support to help end hunger.”
