Meijer Sinks Its LPGA Classic Fundraising Goal

It was a milestone year for the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, which marked its 10th anniversary and netted a record $2 million for the retailer’s Simply Give program supporting food pantries throughout the Midwest. Held at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., near Meijer’s headquarters from June 13-16, the tournament drew 144 top female golfers from around the world; this year’s winner was Lilia Vu of California, who bested two other contenders in a thrilling three-hole playoff on June 16.

The latest round of fundraising puts the total event dollars at $12 million for the Simply Give cause. "Reflecting on the past 10 years, it's been wonderful to see the Meijer LPGA Classic truly flourish into one of the biggest events on the LPGA Tour, and we're grateful to all who've made it a spectacular tournament year after year," said Meijer's President and CEO, Rick Keyes. "This tournament goes beyond the golf course, making a substantial impact on hunger relief through our Simply Give program and helping to keep our local food pantry shelves stocked for families in need. From the players to our spectators, community partners, and volunteers, the impact of this event continues to make a difference for our neighbors in need."

As always, the Meijer LPGA Classic was staffed by scores of Meijer team members who volunteered their time. In all, a record 1,371 volunteers made the four-day event run smoothly.