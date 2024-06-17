 Skip to main content

Meijer Sinks Its LPGA Classic Fundraising Goal

Annual golf tourney scores $2M in donations for the Simply Give program
Lynn Petrak
Meijer winner 24
After a close finish, Lilia Vu won the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Here's she's flanked by Cathy Cooper, executive director of the event, and Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer.

It was a milestone year for the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, which marked its 10th anniversary and netted a record $2 million for the retailer’s Simply Give program supporting food pantries throughout the Midwest. Held at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., near Meijer’s headquarters from June 13-16, the tournament drew 144 top female golfers from around the world; this year’s winner was Lilia Vu of California, who bested two other contenders in a thrilling three-hole playoff on June 16.

The latest round of fundraising puts the total event dollars at $12 million for the Simply Give cause. "Reflecting on the past 10 years, it's been wonderful to see the Meijer LPGA Classic truly flourish into one of the biggest events on the LPGA Tour, and we're grateful to all who've made it a spectacular tournament year after year," said Meijer's President and CEO, Rick Keyes. "This tournament goes beyond the golf course, making a substantial impact on hunger relief through our Simply Give program and helping to keep our local food pantry shelves stocked for families in need. From the players to our spectators, community partners, and volunteers, the impact of this event continues to make a difference for our neighbors in need."

As always, the Meijer LPGA Classic was staffed by scores of Meijer team members who volunteered their time. In all, a record 1,371 volunteers made the four-day event run smoothly. 

In addition to the funds raised from this year’s tournament, Meijer is giving $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of the winner’s choice. Vu will decide on that charity in the coming weeks. The 2023 winner, Leona Maguire, picked Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids, Mich., as the benefiting organization. 

It’s the latest example of Meijer’s efforts to increase food access and security. In late May, for example, the retailer donated $500,000 to support the Farm to School initiative at Henry Ford Academy in Detroit. That program provides free, locally-sourced and made-from-scratch school lunches for students.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

