Meijer Sinks Its LPGA Classic Fundraising Goal
In addition to the funds raised from this year’s tournament, Meijer is giving $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of the winner’s choice. Vu will decide on that charity in the coming weeks. The 2023 winner, Leona Maguire, picked Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids, Mich., as the benefiting organization.
It’s the latest example of Meijer’s efforts to increase food access and security. In late May, for example, the retailer donated $500,000 to support the Farm to School initiative at Henry Ford Academy in Detroit. That program provides free, locally-sourced and made-from-scratch school lunches for students.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.