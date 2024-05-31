Why Lemons Are a Big Deal at ALDI

In addition to making its own donation, ALDI is selling pop-up lemonade stands to encourage shoppers to host their own fundraisers.

ALDI is making lemonade out of, well, lemonade, as it kicks off summer with new products and an annual fundraiser to fight childhood illness and disease. In June, the retailer is again teaming up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a group that has raised more than $300 million over the years to support pediatric cancer research.

ALDI will give $1 million to ALSF for the sixth year in a row as it works towards its long-term goal to raise $10 million for the charity by 2027.

The discount retailer is also encouraging shoppers to host their own lemonade stand for ALSF. To make it easier, ALDI stores are carrying pop-up lemonade stands in June, along with Nature’s Nectar Pink or Strawberry Lemonade and special ALSF plates and napkins.

“ALSF is an incredible organization that’s making a real difference,” said ALDI President Dave Rinaldo. “Every cup of lemonade can make a positive change, and ALDI is excited to once again support ALSF by donating and encouraging our shoppers, employees and communities to get involved to raise money for a great cause.”

Liz Scott, co-executive director of ALSF and Alex’s mother, expressed her gratitude for the promotion. “Year after year, ALDI and their shoppers make a meaningful impact in the search for a cure for childhood cancer. We value their continued partnership, commitment to building healthier communities and passion for getting others involved in the fight against childhood cancer,” she remarked.

Shoppers can find many lemon-themed items in ALDI stores this month. June ALDI Finds include an array of lemon treats, like Sundae Shoppe ALSF Lemonade Bars and Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta, among other products.

As they support a good cause, shoppers can score deals that are part of June’s ALDI Finds or among items that have been discounted for the season. In early May, the retailer announced that it is lowering prices on more than 250 summer essentials.

With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.