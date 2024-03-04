Weis Markets Bestows More Than $223K to Children’s Hospitals

Weis Markets Inc. and its customers came up big to support pediatric cancer research. The grocer announced that a recent campaign led to a $223,500 donation to seven regional children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations.

[RELATED: Publix Makes $200K Donation to 10 Universities in Southeast]

A fundraiser was held at store locations in December, and the company made its own donation. The beneficiaries are located across the Weis Market footprint and include the following institutions:

The Children’s Cancer Foundation in Columbia, Md.

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, N.J.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa.

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Allentown, Pa.

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pa.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is named for Janet Weis, a benefactor and philanthropist who was part of the Weis family that founded Weis Markets. In the 1980s, she encouraged her husband and then-president of Weis Markets, Sigfried Weis – also a board member of Geisinger Medical Center – to support the construction of a separate children’s hospital.

“Our local children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations play such an important role in improving patients’ lives, and many of our shoppers and community members have been impacted by their heroic work,” said Maria Rizzo, VP of marketing and advertising at Weis Markets. “We’re proud to partner with them to support the important work of these organizations.”

Recipients expressed gratitude for the generosity. “The Children’s Cancer Foundation is grateful to Weis Markets and their generous shoppers for supporting such a critical need in our community,” said Tasha Museles, president of The Children’s Cancer Foundation. “Pediatric cancer research remains significantly underfunded, but working together in this way has, and will, make an impact on children fighting cancer. Weis Markets has been a loyal and long-time partner, and we remain grateful for their leadership, vision and commitment.”

Added Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of pediatrics at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital: “Our staff is committed to delivering this care with equity, safety, best practice, and authentic kindness. We rely on community partners to reach these goals, and the support of Weis Markets has been and is invaluable. We thank the Weis Markets community for this generous gift that will be used for facility improvements at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. With a highly welcomed visual refresh of our Children’s Hospital and the addition of interactive play areas, your support will help to brighten the day of many children and their families while receiving care.”

Weis Markets regularly gives back to the communities it serves. In December, the retailer announced that it gave more than $1 million to local food banks through its 2023 hunger campaign supported by shoppers and amplified by company donations.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates roughly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.