Retailers Support Decision to Reject Swipe Settlement Deal
The trade association added: “The fact that Visa/MasterCard agreed to a settlement proves that merchants deserve injunctive relief – but the rules changes must actually level the playing field for all parties. The proposed settlement did nothing of the kind. Leading retailers are relieved the settlement deal has been rejected so that the next steps in this long-fought legal battle can move forward.”
“Visa and Mastercard wanted a settlement that would let them keep price-fixing swipe fees and blocking competition,” said MPC Executive Committee member and National Grocers Association Chief Government Relations Officer and Counsel Christopher Jones. “Thankfully, the judge made the right call in recognizing what a bad deal this would have been for Main Street merchants and their customers. It’s extremely unusual for a judge to reject a settlement at the preliminary stage, so this shows how far Visa and Mastercard’s proposal missed the mark.”
All three groups are in favor of Congress passing the Credit Card Competition Act, a bipartisan bill that would require banks with at least $100 billion in assets to permit cards they issue to be processed over at least two unaffiliated networks – Visa or Mastercard plus a competitor such as NYCE, Star, Shazam or Discover. As RILA put it: “The credit card payment system will remain dysfunctional until federal legislation is passed. Congress should not allow this case to be a distraction from passing the Credit Card Competition Act to bring true competition to a broken market.”
Credit and debit card swipe fees are most retailers’ highest operating cost after labor, and are too much to absorb, increasing prices paid by the average family by more than $1,100 annually. Visa and Mastercard credit card swipe fees alone have nearly quadrupled since 2010 and came to $100.77 billion in 2023.
Visa and Mastercard – which control 80% of the market – each centrally set the swipe fees charged by banks that issue cards under their brands, and also prevent transactions from being processed over other networks that could do the job with lower fees and better security.
NRF is the world’s largest retail trade association, with around 18,000 members; RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers, which together account for more than $2.7 trillion in annual sales; and the MPC represents retailers, supermarkets, convenience stores, gasoline stations, online merchants and others that want a more competitive and transparent card system.