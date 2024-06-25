Retailers Support Decision to Reject Swipe Settlement Deal

Credit and debit card swipe fees are most retailers’ highest operating cost after labor, and are too much to absorb, increasing prices paid by the average family by more than $1,100 annually.

In response to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie’s decision to reject the proposed Visa, Mastercard (b)(2) class settlement on swipe fees, the National Retail Federation (NRF), the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC) have expressed their approval of the move.

At a June 13 hearing on preliminary approval of the proposed settlement, Brodie revealed she was unlikely to give the go-ahead, citing several concerns after various merchant trade associations contended that it wouldn’t provide sufficient relief. On June 25, the judge issued a written order in which “the court finds that it is not likely to grant final approval to the settlement and accordingly denies plaintiff’s motion for preliminary settlement approval.”



Under the proposed agreement, Visa and Mastercard would have reduced credit card swipe fees – which averaged 2.26% of the transaction amount in 2023 – by a minimum of four basis points for at least three years. However, the settlement specifically allowed Visa and Mastercard to raise credit card network fees as much as they want at any time, thereby eliminating any reduction in swipe fees.

“This settlement was never agreed to by the retail industry as a whole and would have done nothing to end anticompetitive practices and fix our nation’s broken payments market,” noted Stephanie Martz, chief administrative officer and general counsel at Washington, D.C.-based NRF. “The proposed reduction in swipe fees was tiny and temporary and ignored the underlying issue of how these fees are centrally set rather than allowing banks to compete to offer the best rates. We’re glad the judge has seen this backroom deal for what it is so we can move forward to real relief from these ever-increasing fees that drive up costs for small businesses and prices for American families.”

“The credit card payment market has been broken for decades,” Washington, D.C.-based RILA said in a statement. “Leading retailers are grateful that Judge Brodie saw through the façade of the proposed settlement and understood that it would not provide the meaningful change that is needed to correct the competitive imbalance in the interchange ecosystem.”