The National Grocers Association (NGA), a national trade association representing the independent supermarket sector, kicked off its annual Fly-In for Fair Competition in Washington, D.C., on May 21. The event brings together independent grocers to directly engage with federal legislators on such key issues as antitrust reform and enforcement, SNAP Choice enhancements and the reform of credit card routing to lower swipe fees.

“The Fly-In for Fair Competition offers an unparalleled platform for independent grocers to directly influence policy decisions that significantly affect their daily operations,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “These essential discussions will set the strategic direction for the coming year, as the independent grocery sector tirelessly advocates for a fairer market landscape that ultimately benefits the diverse communities our members serve.”

The event began with Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., speaking with attendees on a range of topics that matter to independent grocers. Bentz is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust. Attendees then listened to a session featuring Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Other first-day sessions included “How to Tune Your Pitch to Resonate with Any Member of Congress,” led by Brad Fitch, deputy director of the Congressional Management Foundation, and a discussion on effective policy advocacy held by NGA Chief of Government Relations and Counsel Chris Jones, NGA VP of Government Relations Stephanie Johnson and Capitol Hill veterans to provide attendees with the strategic insights and messaging techniques essential for effecting legislative action and achieving tangible results.

Attendees also heard from A.B. Stoddard, a columnist for The Bulwark and a contributor to SiriusXM’s POTUS chennai, who gave a nonpartisan analysis of the current political landscape and upcoming elections.

On May 22, almost 120 independent grocers will take part in more than 100 meetings with policymakers on the key issues mentioned above.

“Our members are dedicated to serving their communities, and through these advocacy efforts, we aim to ensure that they operate on a level playing field,” added Ferrara. “This Fly-In is a testament to our commitment to championing the issues that matter most to independent grocers and the consumers they serve.”

NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the United States, in addition to state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.