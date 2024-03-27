NGA Gets New Marketing Manager

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has hired Caroline Sar as its new manager of marketing and member engagement. Sar joins the NGA communications team in the Washington, D.C., office, bringing to her latest role experience as a project manager, operations analyst and digital marketing analyst. Her duties will include creating and coordinating marketing strategies throughout the association, managing its websites, and creating marketing pieces targeting NGA members.

“Caroline hit the ground running as she joined the team shortly before the NGA Show, where she proved to be a great asset,” noted Laura Strange, NGA’s chief communications and engagement officer. “We are confident that her skills will bring value to our team and our members.”

A native of North Carolina, Sar is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor of arts degree in economics, with minors in sociology and communications.

Additionally, NGA has promoted Max Wengroff to the role of senior manager of government relations. In his new position, he will become a junior lobbyist on NGA’s government relations team and help support the association’s members on payments, tax, labor, sustainability and other policy issues.

Wengroff joined NGA in May 2022 as executive assistant to the government relations, industry relations and communications teams, and has also been coordinator of GR and membership. Earlier, he was promoted to the role of manager of government relations and membership.

“Max has shown an eagerness to get the job done right and a willingness to learn and grow in every role he holds,” noted Stephanie Johnson, NGA’s VP of government relations, who this past January was promoted to her present position, along with Jonathan Downey to COO and SVP and Christopher Jones to chief government relations officer and counsel.

NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the United States, in addition to state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.