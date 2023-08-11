Advertisement
08/11/2023

NGA Hires Julia Landcastle as PAC Coordinator

Additionally, Max Wengroff promoted to manager of gov’t relations and membership
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
NGA Julia Landcastle Main Image
Julia Landcastle

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has brought aboard Julia Landcastle as its coordinator of political and government relations. The Washington, D.C.-based organization has also promoted Max Wengroff to the role of manager of government relations and membership.

Landcastle recently relocated to the D.C. area following graduating this past May from the University of New Hampshire, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and ecogastronomy (the study of sustainable food systems). Her duties at NGA will include helping to develop effective PAC growth strategies, coordinating related events, writing member communications and developing relationships to further PAC goals.

[Read more: “Advocacy Training 101”]

“We look forward to working with Julia as she leads NGA’s Grocers PAC, a key component of our advocacy strategy,” noted Chris Jones, the association’s SVP of government relations and counsel.

NGA Max Wengroff Main Image
Max Wengroff

Nominated a Sustainability Champion for 2023 at UNH, Landcastle worked with local New England companies to help them achieve B-Corp certification. She also worked as a produce manager for a farm store and interned with Sodexo and Allagash Brewing Co.

“I am so excited to join the NGA team and work to advocate for America's independent grocers,” said Landcastle. “These entrepreneurs operate at the heart of their communities and are striving toward greater change.”

Wengroff joined NGA in May 2022 as executive assistant to the government relations, industry relations and communications teams. His most recent role was coordinator of government relations and membership.

“Max has proven himself to be a critical and reliable member of the NGA team through his work on both the government relations and membership teams,” observed VP of Government Relations Stephanie Johnson. “He has developed a wealth of knowledge on NGA members and uses that knowledge to advance the voice of independent grocers and NGA’s grass-roots work.”

Noted Wengroff: “I look forward to building upon my work at NGA as we continue to make strides on behalf of our members.”

Also Worth Reading

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement