NGA Hires Julia Landcastle as PAC Coordinator

Nominated a Sustainability Champion for 2023 at UNH, Landcastle worked with local New England companies to help them achieve B-Corp certification. She also worked as a produce manager for a farm store and interned with Sodexo and Allagash Brewing Co.

“I am so excited to join the NGA team and work to advocate for America's independent grocers,” said Landcastle. “These entrepreneurs operate at the heart of their communities and are striving toward greater change.”

Wengroff joined NGA in May 2022 as executive assistant to the government relations, industry relations and communications teams. His most recent role was coordinator of government relations and membership.

“Max has proven himself to be a critical and reliable member of the NGA team through his work on both the government relations and membership teams,” observed VP of Government Relations Stephanie Johnson. “He has developed a wealth of knowledge on NGA members and uses that knowledge to advance the voice of independent grocers and NGA’s grass-roots work.”

Noted Wengroff: “I look forward to building upon my work at NGA as we continue to make strides on behalf of our members.”