Kroger Boosting Efficiency, Labor Productivity With New CFC Technology
Ocado Group further shared information on the functionality of the new technologies.
OGRP is a robotic arm that is installed directly on the grid. The bots operating on the grid deposit stock next to the robot arms to be packed into customer bags. Retail partners can stock up to 50,000 different products each. Advanced machine vision, deep reinforcement learning, and sensing capabilities enable OGRP to pick tens of thousands of products and pack them densely into bags with precision and accuracy.
AFL automates the loading of prepared customer orders onto delivery frames ready for dispatch. The technology enables the efficient and accurate loading of delivery totes without human touch. Computer vision examines the tote and the frame, forms an understanding of the dimensions and shape of the tote and enables alignment with the frame, making direction adjustments in real time to push the tote in.
Kroger's nearly 420,000 associates serve over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century.