Kroger Boosting Efficiency, Labor Productivity With New CFC Technology

New technology from Ocado will help Kroger be more efficient and productive in its CFCs.

The Kroger Co. is aiming to bolster productivity at its network of customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) with the addition of new technology from Ocado Group. The Cincinnati-based grocer will implement a wide range of new automated technologies at CFCs in its existing network, as well as those still in the pipeline.

Ocado Group’s “Re:imagined” technologies include On-Grid Robotic Pick (OGRP) and Automated Frameload (AFL), which the retail technology company says will bring new levels of efficiency and labor productivity to Kroger’s grocery delivery network by driving down its cost to serve from CFCs and enhancing its customer proposition.

"We are delivering a step-change in warehouse automation and new levels of efficiency to our partners as global supply chains are under significant pressure to manage higher volumes and greater complexity, as well as challenges in labor cost and availability,” said Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado Group.

“Today marks another exciting milestone in our partnership with Kroger,” continued Steiner. “Our current CFCs are already helping to deliver a game-changing quality of service to their customers across the USA. We are excited for these latest technologies to further enhance that proposition, as well as the efficiency of Kroger's operations in live and future CFCs.”