Meijer Takes Tech-Forward Approach to Back-to-School Shopping
As for its new private label school supplies, six new Meijer brand products, including markers, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks and glue, are available on shelves now. Prices range from 25 cents to $1 through Labor Day.
"As teachers and parents are challenged with spending more than ever this year on school supplies and clothing, we are excited to introduce our new high-quality Meijer brand school supplies to help make their budget go even further," Langeland said.
Other retailers are readying for the back-to-school season, including Target, which is offering a list of 20 school supplies that ring up for less than $20, including Mondo Llama 12-pack colored pencils, up&up liquid glue, notebooks and more. Target is also touting $5 backpacks and a host of college essentials priced under $20, including dorm-ready twin XL sheet sets.
The early- and mid-July promotions reflect shopper interest in buying sooner to get what their students and classrooms need at the most competitive price points. A new survey from real estate and investment management company JLL shows that parents intend to spend 21.8% more on back-to-school shopping in 2024 and many will be buying earlier this time around.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.