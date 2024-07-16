Meijer Takes Tech-Forward Approach to Back-to-School Shopping

Meijer is making it easier than ever for families to shop for back-to-school supplies with its new digital tool.

Midwest retailer Meijer is helping families prepare to go back to school with a new online tool that promises to make school supply shopping easier than ever. The digital School Supply List technology lets customers enter their zip code, search for their school's supply lists, then add items to their cart with a single click.

The new feature can be accessed through an in-store QR code, or through the Meijer app or website. Supply lists for the 2024-2025 school year are currently available from more than 5,000 school districts across Meijer’s footprint.

"We know families already have full schedules, and back-to-school season is a busy time with lots of information coming in from schools, teachers, and extracurriculars," said Karen Langeland, VP of merchandising for Meijer. "Our goal is to make back-to-school shopping as easy as possible for families while providing as much value and savings as we can, so we're excited to offer the new school supply list technology, teacher coupon, and our new Meijer brand school supplies."

Indeed, Meijer is bringing back a popular discount for teachers, giving them 15% off school and home office equipment. Paper coupons will be given to teachers and are for in-store use only through Sept. 7.