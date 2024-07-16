 Skip to main content

Meijer Takes Tech-Forward Approach to Back-to-School Shopping

New digital feature allows for one-click school supply purchasing
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Multiracial university students sitting together at table with books and laptop - Happy young people doing group study in high school library - Life style concept with guys and girls in college campus; Shutterstock ID 2335914641
Meijer is making it easier than ever for families to shop for back-to-school supplies with its new digital tool.

Midwest retailer Meijer is helping families prepare to go back to school with a new online tool that promises to make school supply shopping easier than ever. The digital School Supply List technology lets customers enter their zip code, search for their school's supply lists, then add items to their cart with a single click.

The new feature can be accessed through an in-store QR code, or through the Meijer app or website. Supply lists for the 2024-2025 school year are currently available from more than 5,000 school districts across Meijer’s footprint.

"We know families already have full schedules, and back-to-school season is a busy time with lots of information coming in from schools, teachers, and extracurriculars," said Karen Langeland, VP of merchandising for Meijer. "Our goal is to make back-to-school shopping as easy as possible for families while providing as much value and savings as we can, so we're excited to offer the new school supply list technology, teacher coupon, and our new Meijer brand school supplies."

Indeed, Meijer is bringing back a popular discount for teachers, giving them 15% off school and home office equipment. Paper coupons will be given to teachers and are for in-store use only through Sept. 7.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As for its new private label school supplies, six new Meijer brand products, including markers, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks and glue, are available on shelves now. Prices range from 25 cents to $1 through Labor Day. 

"As teachers and parents are challenged with spending more than ever this year on school supplies and clothing, we are excited to introduce our new high-quality Meijer brand school supplies to help make their budget go even further," Langeland said. 

Other retailers are readying for the back-to-school season, including Target, which is offering a list of 20 school supplies that ring up for less than $20, including Mondo Llama 12-pack colored pencils, up&up liquid glue, notebooks and more. Target is also touting $5 backpacks and a host of college essentials priced under $20, including dorm-ready twin XL sheet sets.

The early- and mid-July promotions reflect shopper interest in buying sooner to get what their students and classrooms need at the most competitive price points. A new survey from real estate and investment management company JLL shows that parents intend to spend 21.8% more on back-to-school shopping in 2024 and many will be buying earlier this time around. 

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds