H Mart Debuts 2 New Online Stores
“We are incredibly proud to welcome H Mart to the VTEX family as our first major grocer in the U.S.,” noted Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of London-based VTEX. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a modern and scalable digital commerce platform that caters to our clients’ unique needs. By leveraging VTEX’s platform, H Mart can deliver an enhanced shopping experience to its diverse customer base.”
Added Chris D’Alessandro, executive director at New York-based VML, a WPP agency: “Working with H Mart and VTEX on this initiative has been a remarkable journey. The speed to market at which we were able to transition and modernize H Mart's ecommerce operations has enabled a seamless online shopping experience for its customers.”
H Mart’s new e-commerce platform involves the use of VTEX’s pick and pack app in the retailer’s stores for seamless in-store picking of products in online orders. VTEX’s franchise account and trade policies functionality give H Mart precise control over product visibility based on the location of the customer, who sees products only available locally. Additionally, the platform integrates with H Mart’s SAP ERP for category inventory and pricing, tax automation, and payment processing.
“Our team really prioritized a quick go-to-market time to get our new online stores up and running, and VTEX and VML made it happen,” said Vince Colatriano, EVP at Lyndhurst, N.J.-based H Mart, which carries a wide variety of Asian and international grocery products at its more than 90 locations throughout North America. “They’ve been instrumental in our digital growth journey, helping us deliver the best online shopping experience to our diverse set of customers. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this new platform will bring to our customers.”