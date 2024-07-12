H Mart Debuts 2 New Online Stores

Aided by VML, H Mart consolidated its previously separate systems for dry and fresh goods into a single commerce experience with VTEX.

H Mart, the largest Asian-American supermarket chain in the United States, has selected the VTEX platform to power its e-commerce operations, alongside global creative agency VML, a commerce systems integrator and implementation partner. The partnership marks H Mart’s transition from a legacy commerce platform to a modern software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution encompassing two new online stores.

The grocery retailer consolidated its previously separate systems for dry and fresh goods into a single commerce experience with VTEX. The new platform migration, completed in a mere seven months, enables customers to order both shelf-stable and fresh products in the same cart, while also using store inventory to offer real-time availability information and streamline picking and packing.

