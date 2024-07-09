Hy-Vee Adds PayPal and Venmo to Aisles Online

PayPal and Venmo payment options are now available to Hy-Vee customers using the grocer’s Aisles Online platform for grocery pickup and delivery orders.

Hy-Vee Inc. has collaborated with PayPal to elevate the shopping experience for online customers. The financial tech company’s PayPal and Venmo payment options are now available to Hy-Vee customers using the grocer’s Aisles Online platform for grocery pickup and delivery orders.

“Our Aisles Online platform has continued to evolve alongside our customers’ needs since we launched this service,” noted Jody Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CTO and EVP. “With this new integration of PayPal and Venmo, we can help customers make their Aisles Online shopping even easier and faster than before.”

[RELATED: Inside Hy-Vee’s Next Evolution]

“Shopping online for groceries, through services such as Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online platform, has dramatically increased over the last five years,” observed Kurt Campisano, SVP, global markets at San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal. “We are thrilled to innovate with partners like Hy-Vee to help improve customers’ shopping experience by providing trusted payment methods, such as PayPal and Venmo, to their consumers.”