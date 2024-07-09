 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Adds PayPal and Venmo to Aisles Online

Streamlined process aims to enhance digital shopping experience
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
PayPal and Venmo Apps Main Image
PayPal and Venmo payment options are now available to Hy-Vee customers using the grocer’s Aisles Online platform for grocery pickup and delivery orders.

Hy-Vee Inc. has collaborated with PayPal to elevate the shopping experience for online customers. The financial tech company’s PayPal and Venmo payment options are now available to Hy-Vee customers using the grocer’s Aisles Online platform for grocery pickup and delivery orders.

“Our Aisles Online platform has continued to evolve alongside our customers’ needs since we launched this service,” noted Jody Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CTO and EVP. “With this new integration of PayPal and Venmo, we can help customers make their Aisles Online shopping even easier and faster than before.”

[RELATED: Inside Hy-Vee’s Next Evolution]

“Shopping online for groceries, through services such as Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online platform, has dramatically increased over the last five years,” observed Kurt Campisano, SVP, global markets at San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal. “We are thrilled to innovate with partners like Hy-Vee to help improve customers’ shopping experience by providing trusted payment methods, such as PayPal and Venmo, to their consumers.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Together, Hy-Vee and PayPal are offering a seamless and secure payment experience while giving customers additional checkout choices. The move also aims to help Hy-Vee simplify its payment processes, expand customer choice and provide a comprehensive solution for online transactions.

As reported by Progressive Grocer last year, a partnership between PayPal and Winnipeg, Manitoba-based e-comm tech company Bold Commerce enabled the integration of payments and commerce for anytime, anywhere checkout. This form of headless commerce – which separates the front and back end of e-commerce applications – ultimately allows retailers and brands to control more of the checkout experience and payment options.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds