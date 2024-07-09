Hy-Vee Adds PayPal and Venmo to Aisles Online
Together, Hy-Vee and PayPal are offering a seamless and secure payment experience while giving customers additional checkout choices. The move also aims to help Hy-Vee simplify its payment processes, expand customer choice and provide a comprehensive solution for online transactions.
As reported by Progressive Grocer last year, a partnership between PayPal and Winnipeg, Manitoba-based e-comm tech company Bold Commerce enabled the integration of payments and commerce for anytime, anywhere checkout. This form of headless commerce – which separates the front and back end of e-commerce applications – ultimately allows retailers and brands to control more of the checkout experience and payment options.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.