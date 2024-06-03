Vallarta Supermarkets Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Option

Southern California retailer Vallarta Supermarkets has partnered with Sezzle Inc., a buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. The Pay-in-4 collaboration provides grocery shoppers with convenient and responsible ways to manage their everyday purchases.

As consumers seek alternatives to high-interest credit cards, solutions like Sezzle can offer an interest-free option for spreading out payments. Recent data from Adobe shows that grocery purchases via BNPL have surged by 40% since last year, outpacing all other product categories. According to Sezzle, its shoppers in particular see the benefit of interest-free financing for essential goods – with 61% using BNPL to buy groceries in the past three months.

[RELATED: Lower-Income Families Going into Debt for Groceries]

"At Vallarta, our priority is to enhance the shopping experience for our customers," said Steve Netherton, CIO of Vallarta Supermarkets. "Partnering with Sezzle allows us to offer a new-age, convenient payment option that aligns with the needs of our diverse community. We are thrilled to provide our shoppers with more ways to access the high-quality products they rely on every day."

"We are delighted to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets and extend our BNPL services to their loyal customers," added Paul Paradis, cofounder and president of Minneapolis-based Sezzle. "This collaboration reinforces our mission to provide flexible, interest-free payment options that empower consumers to manage their finances more effectively. We are excited to see how Vallarta's shoppers will benefit from Sezzle’s responsible payment flexibility."

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates more than 50 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties, and employs more than 8,000 associates.