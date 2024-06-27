ShopRite Brings in More Caper Carts

Instacart’s Caper Carts are on a literal and figurative roll, launching in more stores this month. On the heels of introductions at Price Chopper and McKeever’s Market & Eatery locations in Missouri, the AI-powered Caper Carts are expanding to several more stores operated by Wakefern Food Corp.

According to the online grocery platform, the smart shopping carts will launch at four more ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Caper Carts also recently arrived at a ShopRite in Hoboken, N.J., and are planned for a new ShopRite in Mount Kisco, N.Y., expected to open later this year.

"Shoppers are excited about the technology and embracing it in the stores that are using the Caper Carts. It's another tool our Wakefern members can offer their customers who are looking for smart, convenient ways to shop and check out," said Charlie McWeeney, VP of technology, digital and retail at Wakefern.