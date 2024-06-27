ShopRite Brings in More Caper Carts
David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at San Francisco-based Instacart, said that the company is pleased by the expanded collaboration with Wakefern: “Customers tell us they love the cart's interactive features, like its coupon capabilities, lights and sounds, and kids particularly enjoy spinning the gamified coupon wheel for a chance to win discounts right before checkout. For retailers - like Wakefern's member-owned stores - Caper Carts seamlessly plug into their operations and are uniquely customized to their brand and needs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Wakefern to innovate the future of grocery shopping."
To McIntosh’s point, the smart carts are interactive, using sensors, computer vision technology and built-in scales to scan items and weigh produce as they’re placed in the cart. To check out, customers scan the barcode displayed on the cart’s screen at the store’s self-checkout area.
Instacart works with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.