Price Chopper, McKeever’s Roll Out Instacart’s Caper Carts
“Customers are increasingly choosing stores equipped with our Caper Carts, where they typically spend about 30 minutes shopping with the cart per visit. And now, we’re expecting similar enthusiasm at both McKeever’s Market & Eatery and Price Chopper,” said David McIntosh, VP and GM of connected stores at San Francisco-based Instacart.
Continued McIntosh: “Caper Carts can enhance the shopping experience through personalized interactions, such as loyalty discounts. They integrate smoothly into existing store operations and unlock incremental revenue streams for stores. We’re excited about our growing partnership with these stores and the potential it holds.”
Price Chopper has more than 55 stores across the greater Kansas City metro area and in Des Moines, Iowa. The stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families.