Price Chopper, McKeever’s Roll Out Instacart’s Caper Carts

Missouri independent retailers Price Chopper and McKeever’s Market & Eatery are partnering with Instacart to launch the grocery technology company’s Caper Carts in select stores. The smart carts will initially roll out at Price Chopper in Parkville and McKeever’s Market & Eatery in Lee’s Summit, with a broader deployment following in the coming months.

Instacart’s Caper Carts allow customers to scan items as they shop and skip the checkout line. The carts feature interactive screens and also let shoppers track their spending and access coupons and deals through loyalty programs.

“We’re a home-grown grocery business committed to improving the shopping experience for customers across Kansas City,” said Tim Cosens, CTO at McKeever’s. “Our adoption of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts is a significant step towards modernizing how we serve our customers. This technology not only makes shopping more efficient, but also helps customers effortlessly discover new products and stay on budget, all during a single visit.”

For its part, Price Chopper has partnered with Instacart since 2017 for both same-day delivery and pickup via the Instacart App, and to use the Instacart Storefront to power its e-commerce site.