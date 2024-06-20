 Skip to main content

Harmons Chooses Domo for Fresh Sales, Ops and Marketing Insights

Cloud-based platform enables accurate staffing, product decisions
Using Domo, Harmons can ensure that it offers the right items at the right time without creating food waste.

Upscale Utah supermarket chain Harmons Grocery has chosen Domo to provide real-time insights into all of the grocer’s data across sales, operations and marketing. Before implementation of Domo’s cloud-based platform, Harmons’ inefficient reporting process made it difficult for employees to use data to make decisions on staffing and products. Also, capturing data and running reports were both complex and time-consuming, leaving store managers unable to make accurate decisions and instead relying on inaccurate prior-year data and numbers.

Having integrated its various sales, operations and marketing systems into Domo’s easy-to-use platform, Harmons can now track sales, expenses, staffing and more into a single source of truth. This helps the grocer keep its shelves stocked with fresh product and have the necessary real-time insights to ensure a superior shopping experience for customers.

“We have over a million rows of data coming in every day, and having Domo helps us easily process that information and make it approachable for all our users,” said Lexi Allsop, director of analytics at West Valley City, Utah-based Harmons. “Our teams now have the tools they need to effectively manage their business instead of feeling like they have to guess all the time.”

Since implementation, more than 1,000 users at Harmons, ranging from the CEO to front-line managers, can instantly pull up data for any product, as well as collect data from across the organization to understand how its promotions and staffing affect sales on a minute-to-minute basis. Further, using Domo, Harmons can ensure that it offers the right items at the right time without creating food waste.

“As a huge fan of the grocer myself, it’s amazing to see how Harmons put data to work and drove store impact from day 1 with Domo,” noted Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at American Fork, Utah-based Domo. “This is the power of the Domo platform. Domo lets you leverage, extend, take action and automate those actions on your corporate data — all while applying AI securely, transparently and with the proper permissions. With Domo, Harmons is able to better understand the trends in its data so it can offer the freshest foods and best shopping experience to its customers, each and every day.”

Starting as a single fruit stand in 1932, Harmons now has more than 4,000 employees and 20 stores located throughout Utah. It’s a member of Salt Lake City-based AFS, a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States, which is No. 73 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

