Harmons Chooses Domo for Fresh Sales, Ops and Marketing Insights

Since implementation, more than 1,000 users at Harmons, ranging from the CEO to front-line managers, can instantly pull up data for any product, as well as collect data from across the organization to understand how its promotions and staffing affect sales on a minute-to-minute basis. Further, using Domo, Harmons can ensure that it offers the right items at the right time without creating food waste.

“As a huge fan of the grocer myself, it’s amazing to see how Harmons put data to work and drove store impact from day 1 with Domo,” noted Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at American Fork, Utah-based Domo. “This is the power of the Domo platform. Domo lets you leverage, extend, take action and automate those actions on your corporate data — all while applying AI securely, transparently and with the proper permissions. With Domo, Harmons is able to better understand the trends in its data so it can offer the freshest foods and best shopping experience to its customers, each and every day.”

Starting as a single fruit stand in 1932, Harmons now has more than 4,000 employees and 20 stores located throughout Utah. It’s a member of Salt Lake City-based AFS, a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States, which is No. 73 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.