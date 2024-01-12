Associated Food Stores Adopts Procurant Order Management Solution

AFS, a collection of 450-plus independent retailers across the western United States, including Harmons, has selected Procurant to provide perishables purchasing and source-to-pay order management.

Associated Food Stores (AFS), a collection of 450-plus independent retailers across the western United States, has selected Procurant, a collaborative software platform for retail grocers, to provide perishables purchasing and source-to-pay order management.

“This is a big step forward for our members and customers,” noted Todd Bell, VP, procurement at AFS. “Fresh produce has always been at the core of a great grocery experience, and it requires strong partnerships and trust across the supply chain to make that happen. The Procurant team really understands this, and we look forward to working with them to enhance the way AFS manages this important category across our operations.”

Procurant’s web-based procurement and food safety platform connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain, enabling billions of dollars in purchasing and payments, as well as real-time collaboration among buyers, suppliers and warehouse and logistics providers to boost the speed, efficiency and reliability of perishables order management. The company also enables the collection and reporting of traceability data required in the new Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204 regulations.

“Retailers like AFS recognize the importance of produce and perishable goods for their customers,” said Eric Peters, CEO of Watsonville, Calif.-based Procurant. “We’re honored by the trust and confidence AFS places in Procurant, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with their exceptional team and their fantastic network of suppliers – many of whom are already on Procurant.”

Last October, Schnuck Markets Inc. shored up its produce supply chain through a new partnership with Procurant, deploying the Procurant One tech platform for perishables purchasing, produce inspection and source-to-pay order management.

Salt Lake City-based AFS, a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States, is No. 71 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.