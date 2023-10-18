Schnucks Invests in New Solutions for Perishables Ordering, Inspection

Schnuck Markets, Inc. is shoring up its produce supply chain through a new partnership with cloud-based software company Procurant. Through this arrangement, the grocer will deploy the Procurant One tech platform for perishables purchasing, produce inspection and source-to-pay order management.

The platform is designed to connect suppliers and stakeholders to make order management more efficient and help ensure product safety and quality. Inspectors in Schnucks’ distribution centers can also use a Procurant app on their mobile devices to link live inspection data to the purchasing process. Earlier this year, the tech provider updated the app to include a voice-enabled rating feature.

[Read more: “Schnucks Readies 2nd Fresh Banner Location”]

According to Schnucks, the time was right to make the change. “Perishable goods are critical to our success, and the complexity of our business requires systems that are aligned with our goal to nourish our customers' lives and work within a modern, fast-moving supply chain. From day one, Procurant has been a great partner and has worked closely with our team to bring this new system online, smoothly and efficiently,” said Mike Tipton, VP, produce and floral at Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Procurant CEO Eric Peters said the partnership will benefit consumers as well as suppliers and Schnucks. “It takes trust and confidence in a partnership to move off of an existing system and onto any new technology, and our team takes that trust very seriously as we help Schnucks transition to a modern digital procurement platform,” he remarked.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.