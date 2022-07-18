HelloFresh Taps Domo to Support HR Operations

International meal kit company HelloFresh has chosen Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform to power its growing HR operations with transparent and efficient access to business intelligence and analytics. To support this growth, HelloFresh’s HR and recruiting teams sought a solution that would help them quickly address operational challenges and provide holistic insights into talent and staffing across the business. As such, the company needed to be able to combine a range of data sets for recruiting and workforce management, as well as time and attendance.

After conducting a three-week proof of concept (POC) with Domo, HelloFresh found that the company’s platform not only integrated its data sets efficiently and easily, but also greatly enhanced the HR analytics team’s ability to deliver actionable workforce insights to the business quickly and effectively. Now HelloFresh plans to expand its original POC with Domo to manage a broad range of initiatives that encompass recruitment, employee engagement and workforce management.

“When evaluating the best visualization platforms, Domo became the clear frontrunner,” noted Yushu Byra, director of people insights at HelloFresh. “It allowed us to get key data points quickly into the hands of decision-makers, enabling our teams to make actionable and positive change. The UI [user interface] is second to none for both the content builder and end user.”

“Domo is thrilled to be supporting HelloFresh in its mission to change the way people eat through fresh, sustainable and diverse meals,” said Carolynn Daskalakis, VP of customer success at American Fork, Utah-based Domo. “As proven in our successful POC, HelloFresh is unlocking new and easier ways to track and measure its workforce data, and we’re excited to expand upon this partnership.”

More than 10,000 employees work at HelloFresh’s U.S. distribution centers alone. These facilities are where the company’s ingredients are packaged, quality controlled and shipped.

For the first quarter of 2022, the company reported another record quarter in terms of revenue, reaching an all-time quarterly high of more than 1.9 billion euros (USD $2 billion), an increase of 26.4% on a constant-currency basis. It also added 1.24 million active customers for a total 8.52 million, a 17.0% increase from the first quarter of 2021.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.